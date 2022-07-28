Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.