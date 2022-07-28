Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.