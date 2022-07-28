Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.43.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $77.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.