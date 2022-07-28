Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Robert Walters Stock Performance
Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 537.76 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.67. The company has a market cap of £413.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,181.82. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 444.75 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($10.75).
About Robert Walters
See Also
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.