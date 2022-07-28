Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 537.76 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 615.67. The company has a market cap of £413.38 million and a PE ratio of 1,181.82. Robert Walters has a 12-month low of GBX 444.75 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($10.75).

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

