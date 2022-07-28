Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2022

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.