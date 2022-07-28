Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,370.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

