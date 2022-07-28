Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ROK traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.38.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

