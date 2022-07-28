Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $231.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.35.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $240.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

