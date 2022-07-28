Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $274.00 at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $259.00 to $274.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.24.

ROK opened at $240.46 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.38.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

