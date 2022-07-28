Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.73 billion-$7.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.76 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.65.

NYSE ROK traded up $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,565. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 666.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

