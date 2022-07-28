Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
