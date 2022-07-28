Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

