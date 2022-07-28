Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.
NYSE:RCI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
