Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

