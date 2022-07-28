Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $240.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.40.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $474.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

