Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 264200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Roscan Gold Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$69.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Roscan Gold Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

