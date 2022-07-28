Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($316.33) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($176.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €130.80 ($133.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €141.82 and its 200-day moving average is €156.65. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €210.60 ($214.90). The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

