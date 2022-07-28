Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$122.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $78.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

