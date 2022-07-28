Royale Finance (ROYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,403.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $188,684.13 and approximately $1,403.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00017009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,657,794 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

