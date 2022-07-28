RPC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

RPC Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on RES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

