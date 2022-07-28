RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. RPC’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RES traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 82,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. RPC has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at $70,289,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,911,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,134,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,359,298.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 332,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $2,997,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,801,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,289,595.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RPC by 20.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in RPC by 41.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

