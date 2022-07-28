RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

RPT stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

