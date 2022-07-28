RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $23,910.05 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23,910.05 or 0.99646208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $73.56 million and $69,659.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001752 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,077 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

