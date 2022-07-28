Rupiah Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,336.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $14.45 million and $214,336.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,878.67 or 1.00002911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.