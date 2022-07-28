Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $199,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $63.95. 91,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The firm has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

