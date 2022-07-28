Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $139,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

LNG stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

