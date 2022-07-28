Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $146.12 Million Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Healthpeak Properties worth $146,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,774. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

