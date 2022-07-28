Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $153.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,475,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $153,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $146,372,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. 57,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

