Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Welltower worth $250,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,848. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

