Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of American International Group worth $164,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

