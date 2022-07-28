Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,199,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $176,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,852,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.