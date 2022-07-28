Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $190,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.25. 6,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,745. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.66.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

