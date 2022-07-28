Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.67. 1,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ryerson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $991.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 25,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

