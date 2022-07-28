Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.81.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $211.05 on Thursday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Saia by 21,243.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Saia by 83.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,808 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

