Saia’s (SAIA) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.81.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA traded up $14.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.77. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Saia by 21,243.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 83.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,808 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

