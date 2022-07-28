Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 124000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$19.09 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

