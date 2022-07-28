Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

ETR:PAH3 opened at €67.28 ($68.65) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.38 and a 200-day moving average of €77.89. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 1 year high of €97.66 ($99.65).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.