Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 165.08 ($1.99).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 121.02 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,017.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

