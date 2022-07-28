Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after purchasing an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA stock opened at $156.29 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

