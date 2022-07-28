Savant Capital LLC Buys 5,244 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. 97,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

