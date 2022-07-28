Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,841 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 234,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.