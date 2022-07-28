Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

