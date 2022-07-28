Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

IYY opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

