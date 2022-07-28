Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $85.64 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $73.89 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.60.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.