Savant Capital LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 705,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,351,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

