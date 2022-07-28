Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

