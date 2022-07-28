Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,318 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $42,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

