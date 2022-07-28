Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 97,593 shares.The stock last traded at $43.90 and had previously closed at $42.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 47,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading

