Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Shares Up 0.9%

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.46 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.66 ($0.24). 958,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 959,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.48 ($0.23).

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.57 million and a P/E ratio of 139.75.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

