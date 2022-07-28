Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.69.

Shares of HON stock traded up $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $188.04. 21,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

