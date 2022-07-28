Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,978. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.17.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

