Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,393. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

