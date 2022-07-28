Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.42. 409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,945. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.70 and a 200 day moving average of $377.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

