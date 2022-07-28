Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Down 97.4% in July

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SAMAW remained flat at $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

